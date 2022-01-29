Extended runway at Jammu Airport becomes operational, 8000ft long

An extended runway at Jammu Airport has been made operational. In addition, the first flight took off from the extended Runway to mark its operational status and the first flight; the Indian Air Force gave the flight a water cannon salute.

The first flight that ran through the newly constructed runway is an Indigo Airlines plane. The Centre had given environmental clearance for the expansion of the runway at the airport.

"Operationalisation of the extended runway portion was done at joint user airfield of IAF & AAI at Jammu," a defence spokesman said.

He said the runway had been extended from 6700 feet to 8000 feet. He said the AAI completed the work in coordination with the Indian Air Force and MES. The spokesman said that Air Commodore G S Bhullar, AOC Jammu IAF Station, Sanjeev Garg, Airport Director, and other officials were present occasionally.

VIDEO: Thanks PM Sh @NarendraModi ji, a much needed relief for #JammuAndKashmir.

The extended runway at #Jammu Airport became operational, the revised stretch is now 8000 feet.

The Jammu airport, in operation since 1985, belongs to the Indian Air Force. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) maintains a civil enclave for the movement of passengers. In addition to the runway, the officials said a 2800-metre boundary wall and rigid pavement perimeter road were also constructed. They added that a turning pad designed for Airbus 321 was also constructed under this project.

With inputs from PTI

