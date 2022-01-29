हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Air India

Watch: Tata-owned Air India's pilot calls the first flight a "historic moment"

Before the first flight took off after the transfer to ownership of Air India to Tata, the pilot made a made announcement to mark the "historic moment."

Image for representation

With the return of Air India to Tata. The Air India Flyers received a special message from their captain on the first day of the flight after Tata's takeover. The captain broadcasted the message on the flight before it took off.

The message referred to the flight as the "historic flight," the message said, "Welcome to this historic flight." The reference of the flight as the historic event has been made to mark the special occasion of Air India's takeover by Tata.

Adding to it, the captain also said, "The flight marks a special event, as today Air India becomes a part of the Tata group again after seven decades." The captain also reassured the flyers of the "renewed commitment." 

Also read: 69-year-old 'wrong step' corrected: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tata acquiring Air India

The assurance of "renewed commitment " can be traced back to the announcement Tata made of providing better services to the flyers and improving the overall services by providing better amenities and a new app.

The Tata group founded air India; at the time of its foundation in 1932, it was named Tata Airlines. The ownership of the airline was later transferred to the govt in 1953, marking the nationalisation of Tata Airlines and the establishment of Air India. The ownership of Air India has now been returned to the Tata Group after 69 years.

