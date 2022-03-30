Flight tickets prices to go down on India-UAE during THIS period, check reason here

UAE-India air traffic will increase since the Indian government resumed regular international flights on March 27 after a two-year pause due to worldwide pandemic, with Emirates increasing frequency to 170 flights a week to nine Indian cities starting in early April. Other airlines increasing their flights to India may soon have an influence on demand and ticket sales during Ramadan and Eid.

The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) banned all foreign flights in March 2020, but two years later, the Indian government decided to resume international flights in accordance with existing bilateral agreements. This is what led Emirates Airlines to return to India with their full pre-COVID-19 schedule.

Ticket rates between UAE and India have dropped in recent days, but with Eid holidays just around the corner and the high demand phase ahead, the fares will not fall far below their current level. Those who wish to travel ahead of Ramadan will find some great deals.

Read also: Mopa international airport to be completed by August 2022: Goa government

In the first week of April, fares from New Delhi to Dubai ranged from Rs 14,414 to Rs 16,473, compared with Rs 20,591 to Rs 30,887 earlier this year. Mumbai is the cheapest option with fares starting at just Rs 12,132. It is still more expensive to fly from south Indian cities, with most airlines charging more than Rs 20,000.

Other UAE-based airline like FlyDubai and Air Arabia is also expected to increase its capacity to India in the coming weeks. There is also an expectation that carriers like Indigo and Air India will expand their operations from the Indian side.

SOURCE

Live TV

#mute