Mopa international airport to be completed by August 2022: Goa government

While addressing the state legislative Assembly, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on March 29 said the construction of the international airport at Mopa village in North Goa is expected to be completed and commissioned by August 2022.

The construction of an aviation skill development centre (ASDC) at the Mopa airport site has been completed and the same was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on December 19, 2021, he said.

“The ASDC has become operational and about 1,500 unemployed youth are expected to be trained prior to commissioning of the airport,” the governor said. He further highlighted the state government's achievements amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The steps initiated by the state administration under the directions/advisories of the state empowered committee chaired by the chief secretary in monitoring and taking measures in controlling the pandemic, creating awareness and implementing the vaccination programme is commendable,” Pillai said.

As per the CoWIN portal, Goa is one of the few states, which has completed 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination for its entire adult population as on March 1, he said. “The vaccination drive for the age group of 15 to 18 years has commenced from January 3, 2022 and more than 80 percent have been covered,” Pillai said.

The state has become a role model due to the determination, self-confidence, astute leadership, support and cooperation of the members of the House and citizens, he said. The governor said that the coastal state had received Rs 150 crore out of Rs 300 crore towards infrastructure development from the Centre for the celebration of the 60th Goa Liberation Year.

The state has progressed well in all spheres and ranked 4th in the country by scoring an index of 72 points in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 3.0 report published by the NITI Aayog, he said.

Pillai further said that efforts are on for resumption of iron ore mining in the state for stability and employment in mining dependent villages. At least 27 e-auctions have been conducted for mineral ore lying at various mines in the state and 16.03 million tonnes of the resource have been sold, he said.

