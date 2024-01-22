trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712473
Akasa Air To Operate Flights From Noida International Airport, Announces Partnership With Aerodrome

Akasa Air has announced its strategic partnership with upcoming Noida International Airport, which is being constructed in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 12:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
Chief Minister Yogi's vision to position Uttar Pradesh as the hub of the country's air connectivity gained significant momentum on Friday as Noida International Airport (NIA) announced its strategic partnership with Akasa Air. Under this agreement, Akasa Air will deploy aircraft at Noida International Airport to meet the escalating demand for air travel in the region, operating both domestic and international flights, read an official statement.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, expressed excitement about welcoming Akasa Air, emphasizing the partnership's role in strengthening air connectivity in the Delhi NCR region and Western Uttar Pradesh.

He said, "We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as our airline partner, marking a significant step forward as we progress towards airport opening. This partnership highlights our commitment to strengthen air connectivity in the Delhi NCR region and Western Uttar Pradesh. Akasa Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the country, and we are thrilled to have them join us on our mission to establish a comprehensive air network, connecting major metros as well as Tier 2 and 3 cities across the country."

Vinay Dube, the Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, highlighted Noida International Airport as an example of the government's focus on developing airline infrastructure, foreseeing the nation becoming an international aviation hub.

This collaboration will strengthen connectivity in Uttar Pradesh and provide travelers across the country with a seamless travel experience.

It is noteworthy that the first phase of Noida International Airport with one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle the traffic of 12 million passengers annually. After the completion of the fourth phase, the airport will have the capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year. (ANI)

