India to operate 4 additional flights from Ukraine on THESE dates, check all airlines here

In view of the continued high level of tensions in Ukraine, India will operate additional flights from Ukraine to bring back citizens. As per the Embassy of India in Ukraine, four additional flights are being organised from Kyiv to Delhi on Feb 25, Feb 27, and March 6. Today, a special flight of Air India will bring back Indian nationals, including students, who had registered for safe return from Ukraine (Boryspil) airport.

Apart from the additional flights, airline companies like Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways and Ukraine International Airlines continue to operate regular flights to and from India to Ukraine. The additional flights chartered by govt are all from Ukraine International Airlines and the bookings can be done on UIA website.

Earlier today, an Air India ferry flight left for Ukraine to take back Indians who wished to return home. Air India had already announced that a total of three flights from Ukraine to India would operate for Indian nationals, including students, during the state of war in Ukraine.

"Air India is operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26," Air India said. The Boeing Dreamliner AI-1947 flight from Delhi has taken off as part of the special operation for Ukraine. It has a capacity of over 200 seats. A Dreamliner Boeing B-787 took off from Delhi airport for Ukraine (Boryspil) in the morning," an airport official said.

