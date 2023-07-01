IndiGo Announces Delhi-Tbilisi Direct Flights From August 8, Adds Georgia To Network

IndiGo Airline has announced Tbilisi, Georgia as its 29th international and 107th overall destination, effective August 08, 2023. The exclusive flight will operate between Tbilisi, Georgia and Delhi, India and is now open for booking. Tbilisi is also part of the 'Silk Route' which will further enhance the flow of trade from the city, said India's largest airline brand. IndiGo is now the largest domestic airline with over 55 percent market share as well as the largest international airline from India passenger traffic wise, now serving 29 international cities.

The Delhi-Tbilisi Flight No. 6E 1807 will fly from the capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 20:10 on Tue, Thu, Sat starting Aug 08, 2023 and will reach the capital of Georgia at 00:45 next day. The Tbilisi-Delhi Flight 6E 1808 will fly from Georgia's capital at 1.45 AM on Wed, Fri, Sun starting Aug 09, 2023 and will reach Delhi at 07:10 AM same day.

Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, is one of the most captivating destinations with a unique blend of history, culture, and modernity. The city offers a mix of ancient architecture, colorful streets, and contemporary structures. It boasts a rich historical heritage, evident in its diverse range of landmarks, including the iconic Narikala Fortress, the historic Old Town with its sulfur baths, and the Holy Trinity Cathedral.



Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are thrilled to announce Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, amongst our new destinations in our expanding 6E network, opening up exciting international travel opportunities. Georgia is now amongst the favored & sought after holiday destinations for Indian travelers. IndiGo has always been committed to providing superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility to our customers.

With the launch of these flights, we aim to not only strengthen the connectivity between India and Georgia but also increase tourism and foster potential business collaborations. IndiGo will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Earlier, IndiGo announced Indonesia as its 28th international destination, effective August 7, 2023. IndiGo will be the first airline to directly connect Mumbai with Jakarta. As per the airline, these flights will reduce the travel time to Jakarta significantly and have been introduced keeping in mind the rising demand for travel to Indonesia. As per Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indian tourists are one of the top 5 foreign tourists visiting Indonesia.