topStoriesenglish2570607
NewsAviation
INDIGO

IndiGo Jeddah-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Jodhpur After Passenger Gets Sick

After the Delhi-bound Indigo flight from Jeddah landed at Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IndiGo Jeddah-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Jodhpur After Passenger Gets Sick

Indigo's flight from Jeddah to Delhi made an emergency landing in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday after one of the passengers on the plane fell sick. As per reports, the passenger was identified as 61-year-old Mitra Bano. After the landing at the airport, the passenger was taken to Goyal Hospital and Research Centre in the city for her treatment.

More details awaited

Live Tv

IndigoDelhiJodhpurJeddahemergency landingIndigo flight

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?