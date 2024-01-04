IndiGo Strikes-Off Fuel Charge On Domestic & International Routes After ATF Prices Reduce

IndiGo, one of the largest Indian air carriers, has announced to stop the collection of fuel charges on tickets. The change comes into effect after three months after the introduction of fuel charges, as a surge in jet fuel prices was seen. Precisely, the airline started levying fuel charges early in October last year, which is now withdrawn from both domestic and international routes, as prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel have come down.

"As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions," IndiGo said in a statement.

Fuel cost accounts for a significant chunk of a carrier's operational costs. The fuel charge was applicable on the airline's domestic and international routes. IndiGo said the fuel charge had been introduced in October 2023, following a surge in ATF prices.

Also, the airline will start commercial operations for direct flights between Ayodhya and Delhi from Jan 6, 2024. As revealed by the operator, Ayodhya will then be connected with Ahmedabad from January 11 onwards.

From January 10, 2024, IndiGo will start operating daily direct flights from Delhi to Ayodhya and back. The flight will take off from Delhi at 11:55 AM and will land in Ayodhya at 1:15 PM. As for its way back, the plane will take off from Ayodhya at 1:45 to land in Delhi at 3:00 PM. On January 6, 2024, the plane will operate on the same schedule.

From Ahmedabad, IndiGo will only operate flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight will depart from Ahmedabad at 9:10 AM to arriva in Ayodhya at 11:00 AM. From Ayodhya, the plane is scheduled to depart at 11:30 AM to arrive in Ahmedabad at 1:40 PM.