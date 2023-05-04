IndiGo To Begin Singapore And Bangkok Flights From Bhubaneswar Next Month

IndiGo will commence flight services to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar Airport from June 3, 2023. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday opened air ticketing to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar facilitating the people of the state to travel to these south-east Asian cities, reported PTI. Under its massive international expansion plans, The low cost airline has already announced to connect Bhubaneswar with Dubai from May 15. These additional international routes will not only improve connectivity but also enhance accessibility for passengers flying to and from Bhubaneswar, IndiGo said in a statement.



The enhanced accessibility, Patnaik added, will increase trade and tourism, benefit the people of the state and help the government realise its goal of new Odisha. These new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the entire state, said Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo.

"It is a momentous occasion for all of us today as Indigo opens ticketing to Singapore & Bangkok from Bhubaneswar. Recently, I had also inaugurated the ticketing to Dubai. With this, Odisha is now connected to the top cosmopolitan Asian cities-- opening a whole new world of opportunities for our people," the chief minister said.

He further said that in last few years, the aviation traffic in Odisha has seen immense growth. Though the domestic flight connectivity has seen a noticeable improvement, Odisha government has come forward to make a sizeable contribution to ensure direct international flight connectivity between Bhubaneswar and world-class destinations to meet the people's aspirations, he added.

Singapore and Bangkok will be the threshold to the entire south-eastern Asian region while connectivity to Dubai will open the gateway to the Gulf, Europe, and Western countries making world tour accessible, convenient and affordable for the people of Odisha, an official said.

Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo, in a statement said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of new exclusive international routes from Bhubaneswar. IndiGo has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity and these new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the state".

While the airfare between Bhubaneswar-Dubai is Rs 10,000 (one way), price of a ticket for Bhubaneswar-Singapore route is Rs 7,500 (one way), Bhubaneswar-Bangkok ticket price will also be Rs 7,500 (one way).