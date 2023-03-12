topStoriesenglish2582636
IRAN

Iran Unveils Yasin Light Jet Trainer Aircraft, Gets Multiple Indigenously Developed Equipment

Equipped with homegrown subsystems such as ejection seats, avionics, engines and landing gears, the final prototype of Yasin is much upgraded and developed in tactical terms.

Mar 12, 2023

Iran has displayed the final prototype of a jet trainer that can teach pilots how to conduct air and air-to-surface warfare. Yasin, the aircraft, can also be used for close air support, according to Iranian Defense Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani, who made the announcement at a ceremony to officially open an aircraft assembly line in Tehran.

Equipped with homegrown subsystems such as ejection seats, avionics, engines and landing gears, the final prototype is much upgraded and developed in tactical terms compared to the first one unveiled in October 2019, according to a report by semi-official Tasnim news agency.

A domestically-developed airborne weather radar has also been installed, said the report. Ashtiani said the aircraft can accomplish a wide range of missions and will help significantly reduce the length of training, while improving its quality, Xinhua news agency reported.

With IANS Inputs

