Lucknow-Bound AirAsia Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bengaluru Due To Technical Glitch

AirAsia India made alternative arrangements for the affected passengers on the Bengaluru Lucknow flights after the plane had to make an emergency landing because of technical issue.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A technical issue forced a Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru to make an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Saturday, according to Air Asia officials. The flight i5-2472 took off about 6.45 AM on Saturday and was scheduled to land in Lucknow by 9 AM, according to the information received. But, shortly after takeoff, it was grounded.

"AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

"Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise impact on other scheduled operations," the spokesperson added.

With PTI Inputs

