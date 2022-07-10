A viral video has surfaced on social media where a plane can be seen making an emergency landing on a highway in North Carolina. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing as his aircraft experienced an engine failure on July 3. However, the pilot made a safe landing dodging through the traffic without hurting anyone.

There were two people onboard the aircraft, the pilot named Vincent Fraser and his father-in-law. They were flying over Swain County when the engine began to fail. The Swain County Sheriff's Office shared the video on their facebook applauding the pilot for landing safely.

“This is the view from the pilots go pro camera from the cockpit of the plane on the emergency landing on Hwy. 74 on Sunday July 3, 2022. What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries. AMAZING If you look closely at 0:20 you will see the power lines the pilot was able to avoid. There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn't happen. Sheriff Curtis Cochran,” read the post.

As the aircraft started to fly lower, Fraser immediately started looking for a safe place to land. “The first thing that went through my head was, I don’t want to hurt anybody and I don’t want to kill anybody. So, you know, that was my main concern,” Fraser said in an interview.

He further said that as he was trying to restart the aircraft and tried to fly a little, it would only fly for 3-5 seconds and then would sink again.

Fraser was able to lower the plane by carefully steering clear power lines and vehicles on the highway.