Good news flyers! Now enjoy ultrafast 5G services at Pune Lohegaon airport as it becomes the first airport in the state to experience 5G services. Bharti Airtel on November 17 announced the deployment of its Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon airport. As per the company statement, passengers flying to and from Pune can now access the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal. Passengers can enjoy the 5G internet services on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, and boarding gates, among others. The company stated that All travellers with 5G smartphones will be able to enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans.

They further added that there is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G-enabled. George Mathen, CEO, of Maharashtra and Goa, Bharti Airtel said, "I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Pune International Airport, becomes the first airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services.”

“While at the terminal, customers can now have superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more. I thank the authorities for all the support extended to make this project live," Mathen further said.

The company has said Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. It said this ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience - between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connection.

Finally, the company said the Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution. Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru.

The telco said Airtel 5G Plus service is live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, and Gurugram. It said customers in these cities have started enjoying Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

(With inputs from ANI)