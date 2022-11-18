Air India to start direct flight services between Mumbai-San Francisco, to operate thrice a week

Tata-owned India’s budget airline Air India has been aiming at expanding its air routes across borders to increase its global reach. Hence taking a step ahead, the flag carrier of India will soon commence direct flight services between Mumbai and San Francisco. Air India will start flight services on this new air route on December 15, 2022. The inaugural round trip airfare for Mumbai-San Francisco will begin at Rs 1,02,837. Air India will operate three weekly non-stop flights between the two cities to meet the growing travel demand. Further, Air India will introduce direct flight services from Bengaluru to San Francisco from December 2 onwards.

Air India took to Twitter to spread the word amongst travellers. "#FlyAI: Fly direct from Mumbai to San Francisco, thrice a week, starting 15th December 2022, with round-trip fares from Rs 1,02,837/- First. Fastest. Non-stop," read the tweet.

Also read: Tata Group plans to merge THESE 4 airlines; Air India, Vistara to become one entity?

In an effort to increase its global reach, Air India in September 2022 disclosed the addition of 20 weekly flights to San Francisco in the US and Birmingham and London in the UK. This is a part of the flag carrier's ongoing effort to take back the top spot on the global aviation map.

Air India will be able to offer more than 5,000 additional seats per week to customers and ensure plenty of choice in terms of connectivity, convenience, and cabin space with the addition of five additional flights per week to Birmingham, nine additional flights to London, and six additional flights to San Francisco.

Further, the Tata-owned Air India Express announced the launch of a direct international flight service from Vijayawada to Sharjah on October 31. The inaugural fares for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector were at Rs 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector begin at AED 399.