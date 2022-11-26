Toddler becomes ‘NIGHTMARE’ for passengers on 8-hour-long flight: WATCH video

Travelling with toddlers on a flight is a task that becomes quite taxing for parents. Many might even say that children on planes are annoying, and even more so on a long-haul flight. One such video of a child causing a ruckus on a flight is going viral on social media. Because of this viral video, the parents of the child are now getting slammed by the netizens. They complained that the eight-year-old child was allowed to run around the plane, disturbing other passengers and causing trouble. Meanwhile, the parents did not try to control the girl or asked her to stop causing the problem.

The video was shared on Reddit by a user believed to be from the US. Though it is not confirmed which airline or on which flight the incident occurred, the person who shared the video mentioned that it was an 8-hour long flight. The video's caption said, "letting children run wild during an 8-hour flight." Now, the video has got 96 percent upvotes.

Also read: Pune International Airport to get new terminal building by May 2023: Jyotiraditya Scindia

In the video, a bare-footed 8-year-old can be seen vigorously jumping on the tray of a seat on the plane. Although his chair was violently rocking with momentum, the guy passenger in front seemed to be oblivious to the disturbance.

The Redditors criticised the parents for ignoring the child's behaviours and mentioned that they would be mortified if it was their child. Commenting on the post, one of the users wrote, "I would feel like a failed parent if my kids were doing this and I was just straight up allowing it." While one other user wrote, "My parents would have thrown me off the plane mid-flight."

While other users sympathized with the passenger in the video, one of the users said, "I hope that man was reimbursed in some way. The parents probably saw nothing wrong with this. UNACCEPTABLE!!!"

Other furious Reddit users questioned whether the flight attendants ought to have intervened as it may be their duty to guarantee passengers enjoy as stress-free of a flight as possible. According to a former flight attendant, those who complain about screaming kids are the ones that irritate them the most.