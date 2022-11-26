Pune International Airport to get new terminal building by May 2023: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during an event on Friday, announced that the Pune airport will get a new terminal building by May next year. The announcement from the minister came as he was at the airport inaugurating a multi-level car parking. It is to be noted that apart from the infrastructural development, he also talked about the improved connectivity from the airport. Specifically, he mentioned the new international flight services to be started between Pune and Singapore by Vistara airlines.

"A direct flight from Pune to Bangkok has already started. Flight operations between Pune and Singapore will start from December 1," the minister said while speaking at the inaugural event. "A new terminal will be constructed by May 2023 at the Pune airport. Seventy-five percent of the new building has been completed," Scindia added.

Also read: Delhi Airport: Chicago-bound United Airlines flight cancelled, passengers stranded at IGIA

There is a plan to set up an integrated domestic and international cargo system in Pune, and flight operations at the airport will also increase, he said. The BJP leader also said that he has a "very personal relation" with Pune city. " Though I live in Gwalior, my heart still remains in Pune. The city holds top rank in arts, culture, history, business, IT, and much more," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pune International Airport recently got 5G connectivity. On November 17, Bharti Airtel made an announcement about the rollout of its Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon airport. According to a statement from the firm, travellers flying into and out of Pune may now access the fast Airtel 5G Plus network across the terminal. While they are at the lounges, boarding gates, arrival and departure terminals, and other locations, passengers can use their mobile phones to access 5G internet services. According to the business, all travellers with 5G smartphones will be able to take use of Airtel 5G Plus's fast speed on their current data plans.

With inputs from PTI