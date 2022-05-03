The officials at Maharana Pratap Airport at Dabok, Udaipur closed the airport on May 3 on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr without any prior notice to passengers. Following the same, all incoming and outgoing flights to and from Udaipur stands cancelled, as seen on flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

As per the airport officials, the airport was closed due to runway maintenance caused by the sudden rise in the temperature in the city and elsewhere. While the officials initially announced to temporary shutdown the airport till maintenance work is done, they later closed the airport for the whole day.

Providing safe aircraft operations is our top most priority. Due to safety issues, runway at #Udaipur Airport will remain closed today (3rd May, 2022). Inconvenience is regretted. — Udaipur Airport (@AirportUdaipur) May 3, 2022

Passengers were told to return back from the airport, causing a chaos. Many passengers reached the airport in the morning for their scheduled flights and were asked to return. Several airlines, including TruJet, Vistara, IndiGo were supposed to operate flights to and from locations including Delhi, Mumbai and Jodhpur.

As per a local daily, the delay was said to be temporary and it was informed by the authorities that the runway will be active from 1pm onwards. However, a message was announced at 8:15 am that the airport has been shutdown for the day and all flights have been cancelled for the day.

