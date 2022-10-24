Ukraine military helicopter pilot shows his flying skills in spine-chilling viral video: WATCH

The Ukraine-Russia War has brought forth multiple videos that one might not expect to see. The videos of fighter jets crashing into homes, fighter jets launching missiles, and many more. These videos are being shared on social media and are getting a lot of attention because of their unique nature. Among these videos is a video of a Ukrainian military helicopter flying by truck on the roads of Ukraine. The video seems like a risky affair between the two machines and the helicopter seems to be barely avoiding the crash.

The now-viral video in the tweet shows a truck on its way on a highway when suddenly a military helicopter appears in the video. The helicopter with the Ukrainian flag on it flies really close to the truck. The video of the whole incident was recorded on a dash camera of a third vehicle. Though, we are not sure which helicopter is in the video. It is to be noted that the video has garnered more than 13 lakh views on Twitter and continues to get more.

After the video went viral many people on Twitter started sharing the videos of helicopters of Ukrainian armed forces in the comments. While others were thrilled to watch the video. Some also appreciated the military after watching the video.

Welcome to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/LdFhrzwn2m — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 20, 2022

One of the users commented on social media, "We love Ukraine. It's not because of where you are, it’s because of Who you are & How you are! You are the Heroes of Europe & the most loved people on earth. God bless Ukraine." While others worried about the safety of the vehicles and people on the road. One of the users commented, "Wow that is perhaps a bit too low. Great vid and well flown, but with civilians on the road, I don't know if flying that low over the road itself is smart." One of the users pointed out that this is a tactic that the helicopters use to stay off the radar.