Korean Airlines overshoots Cebu runway in Philippines due to THIS reason, ALL 173 passengers...

An unusual incident took place where a Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers overshot a runway during landing due to bad weather conditions in the central Philippines late Sunday. However, passengers and cabin crew onboard have been reported safe and authorities further stated that all on board were safe but the airport was closed due to the stalled aircraft. The aircraft is believed to be an Airbus A330. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines stated that the Airbus A330 from Incheon city in South Korea overshot the runway at Mactan Island in Cebu province prompting the indefinite closure of the airport.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement. At least four incoming flights were diverted to Manila and a nearby airport, it said but did not immediately give other details like if the aircraft sustained any damage.

A statement from the South Korea-based airline said the plane attempted to land twice in poor weather, and on the third attempt overran the runway. It said all passengers made an emergency evacuation via the aircraft's escape slides as local emergency workers were dispatched to the area.

The aviation sector has been going through a tough time as recently in an unfortunate incident, a Russian Sukhoi-25 Fighter Jet crashed into a residential building in Southern Siberia as per a report by AFP.

This is the second such incident reported in a week's time amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The full details of the events are yet to be ascertained. A similar incident was reported on October 18, 2022, when at least 13 people were killed, including three children in the southwestern Russian town of Yeysk, near Ukraine.

A Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber jet crashed into a residential building in the city of Yeysk earlier this week. The crash was due to the ignition of one of the engines, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported citing the country's defence ministry.

(With inputs from AP)