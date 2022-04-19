Vistara Airline, a Tata-group owned India’s full-service carrier has announced a Summertime Sale across its domestic and international network. Vistara is offering discounted airfare on all three classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy and Business.

Under the sale, the domestic bookings will open for a period of 72 hours from 0001 hours of 19 April 2022 to 2359 hours of 21 April 2022. All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply).

Vistara is offering the discounted airfare on domestic routes with one-way all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,499 for Economy, Rs 3,459 for Premium Economy and Rs 9,999 for Business Class. The sample airfare chart is attached below. The lowest airfare is applicable from Delhi to Dehradun starting at Rs 2,499 while the highest airfare is from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi at Rs 5949.

You can click here to check the complete discounted airfare list.

On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at Rs 12,999 for Economy, Rs 17,249 for Premium Economy and Rs 35,549 for Business Class with a weeklong booking period from 0001 hours on 19 April 2022 to 2359 hours of 25 April 2022.

The lowest airfare on international route is applicable from Delhi to Kathmandu, Nepal starting at Rs 12,999; while the highest airfare is from Mumbai to Colmobo, Sri Lanka at Rs 22,649.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for cabin cleanliness and safety standards.

