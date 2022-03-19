All England Championships: Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beats defending champion Lee Zii Jia to reach final

India's rising star in badminton Lakshya Sen known no stopping. The 20-year-old shuttler is in the form of his life, having beaten current Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen at German Open only a few days back. Two days ago, he beat World No 3 Anders Antonsen at the All England Championships and now the World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia to reach his maiden final at the All England Championships on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Sen became only the third men's singles player after Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final after outwitting Lee 21-13 12-21 21-19 in a gruelling semifinal match.

Padukone and Gopichand are the only Indians to have won the prestigious event, while Saina Nehwal had reached the final in 2015.

What have we just witnessed _ Lakshya Sen is through to the YONEX All England final after beating Lee Zii Jia. AMAZING! #YAE22 pic.twitter.com/EiKKPzQrB7 — _ Yonex All England Badminton Championships _ (@YonexAllEngland) March 19, 2022

Sen has been in sensational form in the last six months as he secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runner-up finish at the German Open last week.

With PTI inputs