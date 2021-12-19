BWF World Championship: Watch this stunning rally between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen displayed gritty fight in the men's singles semi-finals of the BWF Championship going on in Spain.

Sen started off the match on a good note, winning the first game 21-17. Kidambi then stormed back in style to win the second game by some distance.

The best of them all was the third game where both these Indian players did not give an inch to each other till the last moment.

The game was poised at 15-15 when a brilliant rally took place between the shuttlers and here Kidambi won the decisive point from where Kidami, despite totally exhausted, pulled off a thrilling win.

After the end of the match, both the Indians hugged each other, acknowledging the fact that it was a terrific match. Both of them showed a great fight which made for excellent television for badminton fans.

Take a look at this stunning rally which Kidambi went on to win. And how he does it also showed hos hard he has worked on his game.

Watch: