Happy to resume full fledge gym session after a long time, says PV Sindhu

New Delhi: The world number 7 women's badminton player PV Sindhu on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) was happy to resume her 'full fledge' gym session after a long time, as the central government allowed gyms and yoga institutes to open from Wednesday after more than a four months of COVID-19 halt.

The 25-year old shared the picture with her 2.8 million fans on Twitter.

Happy to resume full fledge gym session after a long time ..... #feelsgreat#gymsession# @SuchitraAcad pic.twitter.com/xjFFKAlUYi — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 5, 2020

Sindhu who made her international debut at the age of 17 was recently complimented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when she had wished him a Happy Raksha Bandhan.

PM Modi thanked her and said, "You have already given so many gifts to the nation and I am sure you will continue to excel in the times to come. Every Indian is proud of you!"

Thank you for the Raksha Bandhan greetings @Pvsindhu1. You have already given so many gifts to the nation and I am sure you will continue to excel in the times to come. Every Indian is proud of you! https://t.co/5q1IgltRVj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, gyms and yoga institutes across India reopened as part of the Centre's "Unlock 3" plan.

As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, the focus is on minimising physical contact between staff and visitors at yoga centres and gyms.

Notably, the gyms and yoga institutes will still remain closed in COVID-19 containment zones and spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pools are still not allowed to reopen.

The visitors to gyms and yoga institutes will have to wear face cover or mask at all times on the premises. The Centre has also recommended visitors to use the Aarogya Setu application.

The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus since mid-March has resulted in either cancelling or postponing numerous national and international tournaments across all sports.

Last week on July 29, the BWF had to cancel four more tournaments that were scheduled in September.

YONEX Taipei Open 2020, Korea Open (Gwangju), VICTOR China Open (Changzhou) and DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open (Yokohama) were added to the list of the BWF tournaments that were cancelled in 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said, "These decisions to cancel tournaments are made in the best interest of the health of the players, spectators, volunteers, and Member Associations. We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel tournaments, but feel that the well-being of everyone involved is most important at this time."

He added, "The BWF will continue to adjust to changes to ensure any badminton activity 100% complies to the rules and regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), local health authorities, and international and domestic travel restrictions."

Earlier on March 13, the BWF had announced to suspend all HSBC BWF World Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments scheduled from March 16.

Seven days later on March 20, they also suspended three Continental Championships (CC) due to the COVID-19 situation globally.