Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Thailand Open due to calf muscle injury

A day after advancing to the second round of ongoing Thailand Open, Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday confirmed that he will take no further part in the tournament. The shuttler confirmed the development on his official Twitter account and said that he has been advised to take rest due to a strain on his calf muscle.

"Very sad to let you all know that I have been advised to pull out of Thailand Open due to a calf muscle strain. I am hoping to be fit by next week for the next round of the Thailand leg," tweeted Srikanth.

Very sad to let you all know that I have been advised to pull out of Thailand Open due to a calf muscle strain. I am hoping to be fit by next week for the next round of the Thailand leg. pic.twitter.com/jXTr4P25QF — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) January 14, 2021

The world no 14 was slated to lock horns against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the second round, but with the Indian shuttler pulling out, Jia has progressed into the next stage.

Srikanth on Wednesday had breezed into the second round of the Thailand Open after a comfortable win over compatriot Sourabh Verma, which he closed in straight games.

After Srikanth's exit, Saina Nehwal remains the only Indian who will feature in the single's event of the tournament. She will be taking the court for her second-round clash against local star Busanan Ongbamrungphan later in the day.