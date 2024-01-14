Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Make History, Becomes 1st Indian Duo To Enter Finals Of Malaysia Open 2024

In a historic triumph, India's men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, etched their names in the annals of badminton history by becoming the first Indian duo to reach the finals of the Malaysia Open. Their remarkable journey to the summit clash saw them conquer the World No.3 South Korean pair, Kang Min Hyuk, and Seo Seung Jae, in a thrilling encounter that had badminton enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. The Indian pair showcased their prowess in a straight-games victory, outclassing their opponents 21-18, 22-20. The duo's offensive approach set the tone early on as they surged to a 5-0 lead. While the Koreans managed to narrow the gap, Satwiksairaj and Chirag maintained their edge, eventually securing the first game.

A Comeback for the Ages

The second game witnessed a spectacular turnaround as Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae displayed greater ingenuity. Establishing a five-point lead at halftime, the Koreans seemed on course to level the match with a commanding 20-14 advantage. However, what transpired next was nothing short of badminton magic.

Sat-Chi, as the Indian duo is fondly known, orchestrated a stunning comeback, saving six game points against the reigning world champions on their home turf. Their rapid and flat returns left the Koreans bewildered, and in an extraordinary feat, they clinched victory by claiming the final eight points in a row.

Head-to-Head Dominance

This victory marked Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's fourth triumph in six encounters against Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae, solidifying their dominance in head-to-head battles.

Eyes Set on the Final

As the euphoria of their historic win settles, Sat-Chi now gears up for the final showdown. They will face the winner of the match between world No. 1 Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of the People's Republic of China and the Japanese duo Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi, ranked seventh. Badminton enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the grand finale, scheduled for Sunday.