Akshara Singh shoots despite heavy rain, shares pic in a blue saree

New Delhi: Bhojpuri glamour siren Akshara Singh is blessed with a pretty face and an endearing personality. She is one of the most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri film world and her pictures and videos often go viral. Akshara is an avid social media user and has a huge fan base. She knows how to keep her followers hooked by regularly sharing deets from her professional as well as personal life.

Her latest Instagram post has her posing in a blue saree and shooting in heavy rain.

Check it out here:

The caption is, “Shooting in rain #nightshoot #fun #sareelove #feeltherain #spreadthelove”

The actress will next share screen space with Amrish Singh in 'Love Marriage'. She also has Pradeep Pandey Chintu starrer 'Laila Majnu' in her kitty.

Apart from acting, Akshara is known for her singing prowess. The stunner has released several songs which are a rage on social media. Some of her songs include, 'Patari Par Rail Akel Chali', 'Kasam Hai Bhula Dungi', 'Sacche Pyaar Ka Intazaar' among others.