हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa takes a dip in pool donning a black swimsuit!

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa takes a dip in pool donning a black swimsuit!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star turned television star Monalisa has upped her Insta game like a pro. She took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of her enjoying pool time donning a scintillating black swimsuit. 

Monalisa captioned the picture: Everyday Is A New Beginning... Take A Deep Breath, Smile, and Start Again...#goodmorning #happy #bepositive #strong #smile

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.3 million followers on Instagram alone. 

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

Mona was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa photosbhojpuri videosMonalisa Instagramnazar 2
Next
Story

Bhojpuri queen Aamrapali Dubey’s romantic track ‘Ae Shona’ with Pawan Singh gets 10 million love from fans – Watch
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 91,29,702Confirmed
  • 4,72,793Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Fire breaks out at factory in Ahmedabad