Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa takes a dip in pool donning a black swimsuit!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star turned television star Monalisa has upped her Insta game like a pro. She took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of her enjoying pool time donning a scintillating black swimsuit.

Monalisa captioned the picture: Everyday Is A New Beginning... Take A Deep Breath, Smile, and Start Again...#goodmorning #happy #bepositive #strong #smile

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

Mona was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.