Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee dances to 'Hauli Hauli' song in pop pink dress - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is known for her strong social media presence. She has featured in several hit movies and chartbuster tracks. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a dance video wearing a pop rani pink dress.

Rani Chatterjee looked ravishing in her pink attire and grooving to 'Hauli Hauli Gidde' track from Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De'. The Punjabi track has been originally sung by Garry Sandhu. It was reprised for the Bollywood movie.

Watch Rani's dance video for TikTok:

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell is these days seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant.