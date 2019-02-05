Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee oozes oomph in this gym look — Check out

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. Apart from her acting skill and sensational dance moves, Rani is also known to be a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout pics and videos, motivating her followers to stay fit and healthy.

And this Tuesday was no different as the Bhojpuri diva took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself from her workout session. In the picture, Rani is dressed up to kill in a stylish pink sportsbra and purple treggings with a pop of green on her nails.

She has her hair tied into a ponytail and is wearing glasses. She captioned the picture as, "ITS NOT ABOUT PERFECT.ITS ABOUT EFFORT. AND WHEN YOU BRING THAT EFFORT EVERY SINGLE DAY.THATS WHERE TRANSFORMATION HAPPENS. THAT'S HOW CHANGE OCCURS #loveurself #happyday."

Take a look at her picture:

Her workout pictures are a hit among her fans:

Rani made her debut in Bhojpuri industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite Manoj Tiwari. The film was directed by Ajay Sinha and was a blockbuster hit. It was also one of the highest grossing Bhojpuri films of the year.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Krodh', 'Gunday 2', 'Kanch Ki Chudiyan', 'Kanoon Ke Khiladdi', 'Life Me Twist', 'Rani Ki Aayegi Barat' among others.

She recently unveiled her new song, 'Paas Reh Ki Bhi Door Ba', released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The sad song has been sung Saloni and has lyrics by Santosh Puri.