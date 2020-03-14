हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirahua

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's peppy song 'Lobher Kehtiya Sorry' teaser unveiled - Watch

Nirahua is donning a shimmery golden jacket, flaunting his retro look along with female lead Rebecca. 

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua&#039;s peppy song &#039;Lobher Kehtiya Sorry&#039; teaser unveiled - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri heartthrob Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has released the teaser of his new song titled ''Lobher Kehtiya Sorry'. The audio of the track has been out and is a foot-tapping and peppy party number.

He took to Instagram and shared the links to the audio track along with the teaser featuring Rebecca. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#sorry @sonymusic_north

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

लभर कहअ तिया सॉरी @sonymusic_north @vinay_vinayak_official @r_r_pankaj

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

Nirahua is donning a shimmery golden jacket, flaunting his retro look along with female lead Rebecca. 

The actor turned politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is quite an avid social media user and has a massive fan following on social media platforms. 

Dinesh Lal Yadav has starred in several blockbuster movies and songs. Hs on-screen pairing with Aamrapali Dubey is adored by the audiences who love to throng the theatres to watch their favourite jodi on the big screens.

 

Tags:
NirahuaDinesh Lal YadavLobher Kehtiya Sorrybhojpuri videos
Next
Story

Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh flaunts her colourful attire in new Insta pic!

Must Watch

PT10M52S

News 50: Watch Top 50 News of the day