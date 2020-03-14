Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's peppy song 'Lobher Kehtiya Sorry' teaser unveiled - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri heartthrob Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has released the teaser of his new song titled ''Lobher Kehtiya Sorry'. The audio of the track has been out and is a foot-tapping and peppy party number.

He took to Instagram and shared the links to the audio track along with the teaser featuring Rebecca. Watch it here:

Nirahua is donning a shimmery golden jacket, flaunting his retro look along with female lead Rebecca.

The actor turned politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is quite an avid social media user and has a massive fan following on social media platforms.

Dinesh Lal Yadav has starred in several blockbuster movies and songs. Hs on-screen pairing with Aamrapali Dubey is adored by the audiences who love to throng the theatres to watch their favourite jodi on the big screens.