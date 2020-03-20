Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' turns a rockstar in 'Lobher Kehtiya Sorry' song - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri star, also known as Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' has released a new song titled 'Lobher Kehtiya Sorry'. Nirahua has turned into a rockstar for this track which is a peppy dance number.

Nirahua is donning a shimmery golden jacket, flaunting his retro look along with female lead Rebecca. Watch the song here:

The song 'Lobher Kehtiya Sorry' has been sung by Dinesh Lal Nirahua and the lyrics are penned by RR Pankaj.

Vinay Vinayak has composed the music of this track.

The actor turned politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is quite an avid social media user and has a massive fan following on social media platforms.

Dinesh Lal Yadav has starred in several blockbuster movies and songs. Hs on-screen pairing with Aamrapali Dubey is adored by the audiences who love to throng the theatres to watch their favourite jodi on the big screens.