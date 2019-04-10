Have you seen Rani Chatterjee's favourite picture?

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most talked about leading ladies in Bhojpuri cinema. She has worked for over a decade in the movie business and has her kitty full with interesting projects. Besides acting, Rani is also an active user of social media.

Recently, she shared a picture of hers from a shooting set of 'Panchali', her upcoming venture. The actress wrote in the caption: “One of my favourite picture #mylove #myself #lovable #lifestyle#happy #me.”

Rani has lost oodles of weight and is still working hard on getting a perfect hourglass figure. She is a fitness freak and often shares her gym photos and videos with fans on social media.

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

Her performance in maiden venture 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her accolades. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

Rani has featured as of now over 44 movies and has won accolades for her performances in many blockbuster hits. She got the Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013.