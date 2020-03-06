हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Holi 2020

Holi 2020: Superhit Bhojpuri songs of Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua for your in-house party

Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima—the full moon day as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's month of Phalgun.

The festival of colours - Holi will be celebrated on March 10 this year. And preparations are already underway at most places. Just in case you are planning to host a bash at home, having a desi playlist on Holi songs is a must-have, right? Besides blockbuster Bollywood songs, you can also jazz up your playlist by adding some desi Bhojpuri songs. Dance to the peppy Bhojpuri songs and smear some gulal!

Here are a few superhit Holi songs of Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua: 

Pawan Singh and Lauren Gottlieb's 'Kamariya Hila Rai Hai':

Akshara Singh's 'Private Romance':

Aamrapali Dubey's 'Holiya Me Lage Badi Dar':

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's 'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hajar Gaari':

Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Bhatijwa Ke Mausi Zindabad':

Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima—the full moon day as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's month of Phalgun. A day before rang wali Holi, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is organised where a bonfire is held and people pray to the almighty for blessings. This year, Chhoti Holi is on March 9. 

Here's wishing our reader a very happy Holi!

 

