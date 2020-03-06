Holi 2020: Superhit Bhojpuri songs of Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua for your in-house party

The festival of colours - Holi will be celebrated on March 10 this year. And preparations are already underway at most places. Just in case you are planning to host a bash at home, having a desi playlist on Holi songs is a must-have, right? Besides blockbuster Bollywood songs, you can also jazz up your playlist by adding some desi Bhojpuri songs. Dance to the peppy Bhojpuri songs and smear some gulal!

Here are a few superhit Holi songs of Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua:

Pawan Singh and Lauren Gottlieb's 'Kamariya Hila Rai Hai':

Akshara Singh's 'Private Romance':

Aamrapali Dubey's 'Holiya Me Lage Badi Dar':

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's 'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hajar Gaari':

Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Bhatijwa Ke Mausi Zindabad':

Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima—the full moon day as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's month of Phalgun. A day before rang wali Holi, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is organised where a bonfire is held and people pray to the almighty for blessings. This year, Chhoti Holi is on March 9.

Here's wishing our reader a very happy Holi!