close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's dance video goes viral on the internet - Watch

His on-screen pairing with Kajal Raghwani is loved by the viewers who eagerly wait for their movies.

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s dance video goes viral on the internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's has an ocean of fan following. Famous for his dance moves and blockbuster movies, Khesari is quite a hit on social media as well.

Recently, a video of his dance has surfaced online and is shared by several fan clubs on Instagram. One of the fan pages shared the video and it has gone viral. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khesari Lal Yadav (@khesari_yadav_fan) on

Dressed in a white tee and blue jeans, Khesari can be seen enjoying his dance.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2017 for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

His on-screen pairing with Kajal Raghwani is loved by the viewers who eagerly wait for their movies.

 

Tags:
Khesari Lal Yadavkhesari lal yadav songbhojpuri videoViral videodance video
Next
Story

Monalisa oozes oomph in a little black dress, shows how to create killer Insta captions—Pics inside

Must Watch

PT4M50S

VHP demands to light 'diyas' on Ayodhya disputed complex on Diwali