Khesari Lal Yadav's dance video goes viral on the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's has an ocean of fan following. Famous for his dance moves and blockbuster movies, Khesari is quite a hit on social media as well.

Recently, a video of his dance has surfaced online and is shared by several fan clubs on Instagram. One of the fan pages shared the video and it has gone viral. Watch it here:

Dressed in a white tee and blue jeans, Khesari can be seen enjoying his dance.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2017 for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

His on-screen pairing with Kajal Raghwani is loved by the viewers who eagerly wait for their movies.