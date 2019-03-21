Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee wish 'Happy Holi' in their own style—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actresses such as Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee and Akshara Singh wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The actresses, who happen to be avid social media users thronged Instagram to extend their wishes.

Monalisa, Akshara and Rani shared fun videos for their fans and followers. Check it out:

These three beauties have a solid fanbase on the photo-sharing site. While Mona enjoys a whopping 1.7 million followers, Akshara Singh has 593k fans and Rani Chatterjee has a 288k fanbase on Instagram.

Both Rani and Akshara have their kitty full with movies releasing this year. Monalisa, on the other hand, has successfully moved from Bhojpuri cinema to television. She is seen playing an evil force on a daily soap which has fetched her some good reviews.

The actresses keep sharing their photos and videos on Instagram, keeping their fans in a happy space.

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!