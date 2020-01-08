Monalisa raises oomph in sequined outfit on magazine cover - See pic inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa has raised hotness quotient to another level on the cover of FHM India magazine for January issue. In the picture, Monalisa slays in a multi-coloured sequined outfit, which she has paired with big silver hoops and red lipstick. The actress curled up hair to give a trendy touch to her appearance. "Monalisa never backs down," reads the text on the cover.

She shared it with the caption, "Couldn't get a better start to 2020! Always hardworking."

Take a look at the poster here:

Monalisa is at the peak of her career right now. She stars in the TV show 'Nazar' as the prime antagonist Mohana, for which she has earned rave reviews and also bagged an award for being the 'most stylish vamp'.

"First award of 2020 and here it comes the Golden lady 'Most Stylish Vamp'. Nazar. This is just a beginning of the year and I hope there are many more to come...," she captioned her post, which has multiple pictures of her posing with the award.

Monalisa is also an established name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked with several A-listers of the industry in films. She shifted her focus to TV after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 10', where she also married her then boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa became a household name after participating in the reality show and then, there was no looking back for her.