Monalisa

Monalisa shows off her sensuous side in desi look—Picture proof

An avid user of the medium, Monalisa has a solid fan army of over 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell turned television star Monalisa is quite a famous face on Instagram. The stunner of actress recently took to her social media handle and shared yet another breathtaking picture with a thoughtful caption.

Dressed in a gorgeous blue saree, Monalisa channeled her inner desi queen. She flaunted her long hair and beautiful smile. Her caption reads: “Never To Suffer would Never To Have Been Blessed .... #goodmorning #tuesday #thoughts #gratitude”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Never To Suffer would Never To Have Been Blessed .... #goodmorning #tuesday #thoughts #gratitude

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Isn't she looking simply amazing?

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

 

