Monalisa stuns in an off-shoulder dress-See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and her posts go viral in no time. Recently, the actress shared a hot and sizzling picture in an off-shoulder dress, the picture looks breathtaking.

Check it out:

Mona and Vikrant tied the knot inside a popular reality TV show where the former was a contestant. Their wedding was televised and became the talking point that year.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays an evil force in the popular TV show 'Nazar'.