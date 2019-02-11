Monalisa ups the hotness quotient in denim shorts—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is a social media queen. She recently posted her pictures of how amazing her Sunday went.

Mona wrote: “Sundaying...happysunday #sundayfunday #sundayvibes.”

The actress looks stunning in denim shorts and a knotted crop top. Mona's picture has already been liked by 53, 462 users on Instagram so far. She regularly posts her pictures and videos, keeping her social media fan army in a happy space.

She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.