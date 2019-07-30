Rani Chatterjee is a sight to behold in a red lehenga-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is treating her fans with new pictures every day. The actress, who was absent from social media for a very long period shared a breathtaking picture on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the picture on social media, Rani wrote, "अगर जिंदगी में कुछ पाना हो तो तरीके बदलो इरादे नहीं !"

Earlier, Rani in a longish Insta post had shared her reason for being away from social media. She wrote, ""My fans & foes both have been quite curious about my sudden absence from screen & my look. So here everything I've been doing in this so-called 'absent period'. Answering to your first question no I've not stopped working at all, it was a much needed break to focus on myself. I'm always hungry for work. But before that I wanted to do self evaluatiom, that's what feeds my core. There's been quite a hullabaloo about my new look for which I've been judged & assumed to be taking medication but no it's the result of my pure hard work & dedication. I have done hard core gyming and diet and have reduced "18kgs in the period of 6 months" I've been going through a relentless weight loss journey. It's been a tough one but I've achieved it. And I am not the alone achiever. There are many people who have stood by me all through the journey.

And really want to thank all of them for encouraging me and motivating me to become who I am today."

On the work front, she has several interesting projects lined up in her kitty, one of them being 'Chotki Thakurain'. The film is being helmed by Shams Durrani. She often shares pics from sets of her upcoming film, leaving fans excited for the release.