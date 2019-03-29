Rani Chatterjee lip syncs to Justin Bieber's 'Baby' song in this latest Tik Tok video—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has once again shared her TikTok video on Instagram. The top actress in Bhojpuri cinema is known for her hilarious videos and interesting posts on social media. She is rightly called the 'queen of YouTube' by fans.

Rani in her latest video can be seen lip-syncing to international singer Justin Bieber's chartbuster song 'Baby'. She sings 'you know you love me, I know you care'.

Watch it here:

She can be seen dressed in a desi red attire and a bindi on her forehead.

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

She has acted in movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

Her performance in maiden venture 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her accolades. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.