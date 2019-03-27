Auto driver, friends thrash traffic cop in Bihar after being stopped, act caught on camera

MUZAFFARPUR: An autorickshaw driver and his friends thrashed a traffic police personnel in Bihar when they were stopped for driving on the wrong side of the road.

The incident took place at the Aghoria Bazar chowk in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday when the cop stopped the auto rickshaw driver for driving on the wrong side. The driver got agitated on being stopped and called his friends to the spot. He along with his friends then started thrashing the police official.

#WATCH Bihar: An autorickshaw driver & his friends thrash a police personnel who stopped them from driving on the wrong side at Aghoria Bazar chowk in Muzaffarpur. The police personnel is admitted in hospital. Police is on the lookout for accused. (Note: Strong language) (26.03) pic.twitter.com/yIBz4D77AI — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

Following the incident, the injured personnel was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway. The accused are yet to be arrested.