Bihar MLA Anant Singh sent to judicial custody till August 30

PATNA: A Bihar court on Sunday remanded Mokama MLA Anant Singh to judicial custody till August 30, a day after he was brought here from Delhi on a two-day transit remand. While passing the order, the Barh court rejected police's request to send the controversial legislator on remand for questioning in connection with the recovery of sophisticated weapons from his ancestral residence.

Following the court's order, Singh will now be sent to the Beur Jail and he will be produced before the court again on August 30. A Bihar Police team, with Singh in its custody, had arrived in Patna on Sunday morning from Delhi.

On Saturday, Delhi's Saket court had granted the Bihar Police two-day transit remand of the controversial legislator.

The gangster-politician has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, grenades and bullets during raids at his ancestral residence recently.

After being on the run for several days, the gangster-politician had surrendered before Delhi's Saket court on Friday.

Singh had been absconding since August 17 night after an AK-47 rifle, grenades and bullets were recovered during a raid on his ancestral residence.

MLA Anant Singh had earlier released a video in which he had claimed that he will surrender in the court as he has full faith in the judiciary, and not before the police.

In the latest video, which was released on Thursday night, the Independent MLA from Mokama made some serious allegations against the Bihar Police, claiming that JDU MP Lalan Singh, Minister Neeraj Kumar and Barh ASP Lipi Singh had conspired against him.

Accusing Lalan Singh, Anant claimed that the JDU MP got weapons placed in his house of which he was unaware. The Independent MLA further alleged, "Lalan was planning to install a weapon using a rope inside my body so that he could get another set of charges framed against me".

In raids at the MLA’s properties recently, the police had recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, grenades and bullets. After the weapons were recovered from his ancestral residence, Singh was charged under the UAPA, Arms and Explosives Act.

Following this, the police had also issued a lookout notice against him.