BSEB Bihar Class 12 Result 2021 declared, check scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12th results have been declared. The results were announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday (March 26).

The students can check out their results on the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in. The Bihar Education Minister addressed a press conference to release the Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2021.

The students can also keep a tab on the official Twitter page of BSEB. Around 13.5 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam 2021 in 2021.

Follow the instructions below to check the results:

1. Visit the Bihar Board’s website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'Results'

3. Click on ‘Bihar board Class XII results'

4. Select stream

5. Enter your credentials, roll number etc., to log in.

6. Click 'Submit'

7. Check the results and download for future references.

A total of 13.5 lakh students, including 6.5 lakhs girls and 5.4 lakh boys registered for the class 12th board exams this year.

Meanwhile, the result for Class 10th Board exams 2021 is expected to be out by the end of March.

Live TV