हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSEB

BSEB Bihar Class 12 Result 2021 declared, check scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Class 12 Results: The students can check out their results on the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

BSEB Bihar Class 12 Result 2021 declared, check scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12th results have been declared. The results were announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday (March 26). 

The students can check out their results on the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in. The Bihar Education Minister addressed a press conference to release the Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2021

The students can also keep a tab on the official Twitter page of BSEB. Around 13.5 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam 2021 in 2021. 

Follow the instructions below to check the results: 

1. Visit the Bihar Board’s website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'Results'

3. Click on ‘Bihar board Class XII results'

4. Select stream 

5. Enter your credentials, roll number etc., to log in. 

6. Click 'Submit'

7. Check the results and download for future references. 

A total of 13.5 lakh students, including 6.5 lakhs girls and 5.4 lakh boys registered for the class 12th board exams this year. 

Meanwhile, the result for Class 10th Board exams 2021 is expected to be out by the end of March. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSEBBSEB Bihar Result 2021Bihar School Examination BoardBSEB Class 12 Results 2021biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Next
Story

Bihar Board BSEB 12th result 2021: Bihar intermediate results to be announced in next few minutes

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Breaking News: SC orders Mukhtar Ansari to be sent to UP from Punjab