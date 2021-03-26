हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSEB

Bihar Board class 12th result 2021: BSEB inter result to be declared at this time

The Bihar Board BSEB class 12 inter result is expected to be announced at 3 pm on Friday (March 26). Class 12 students who appeared for the BSEB Bihar Board exam can check their results online by visiting - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board class 12th result 2021: BSEB inter result to be declared at this time
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Bihar School of Examination (BSEB) will declare the class 12th intermediate result on Friday (March 26), on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 2021,12th result would be declared by 3 pm. State Education Minister will declare the result in the presence of BSEB chairman Anand Kishor. 

Once the results are out, students can check the official website and see their results by logging in their roll number and roll code as mentioned in the admit card. 

Students are advised to download their scorecard for future reference. 

Around 13 lakh students registered themselves for Bihar Board 2021 class 12th exams.

Earlier, BSEB had released class 12th inter answer key on March 13, while students were allowed to raise objections till March 16, 2021. 

BSEB 2021 class 12th result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link class 12th result 2021.

Step 3: Enter your details like roll number, name etc. 

Step 4: Click on submit. 

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSEBBSEB Bihar Result 2021Bihar School Examination BoardBSEB Class 12 Results 2021biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Next
Story

Mansukh Hirani murder case: How Sachin Vaze tweaked facts, destroyed evidence, a timeline

Must Watch

PT51S

Viral Video: Elephant baby is trying to take bath in a tub