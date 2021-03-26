Bihar Board class 12th result 2021: BSEB inter result to be declared at this time

NEW DELHI: The Bihar School of Examination (BSEB) will declare the class 12th intermediate result on Friday (March 26), on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 2021,12th result would be declared by 3 pm. State Education Minister will declare the result in the presence of BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

Once the results are out, students can check the official website and see their results by logging in their roll number and roll code as mentioned in the admit card.

Students are advised to download their scorecard for future reference.

Around 13 lakh students registered themselves for Bihar Board 2021 class 12th exams.

Earlier, BSEB had released class 12th inter answer key on March 13, while students were allowed to raise objections till March 16, 2021.

BSEB 2021 class 12th result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link class 12th result 2021.

Step 3: Enter your details like roll number, name etc.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference.