BSEB Class 12 Results released, check pass percentage, list of toppers here

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 result was announced on Friday (March 26). The overall pass percentage this year stands at 78.04.

Girls outranked boys this year with girls bagging the top positions in all three streams.

Here are the stream-wise toppers:

1. Science topper: Sonali Kumari from Biharsharif

Marks scored- 471 marks out of 500

2. Commerce topper: Sunanda Kumari from Aurangabad

Marks scored- 471 marks out of 500

3. Arts toppers: Madhu Bharti from Khagaria and Kailash Kumar

Marks scored- 463 marks out of 500

Around 10,45,950 students have passed the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations this year.

Principal secretary (education) Sanjay Kumar expressed elation at the results and said that he is happy that girls have outshined boys in all three streams. "The toppers are from across all districts and I'm happy that so many girls have done better than their counterparts," he said at the press conference. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the results in the presence of Bihar School Examination Board chairman Anand Kishor at the Board's headquarters in Patna.

Streamwise pass percentage:

Arts 77.97%

Commerce 91.48%

Science 76.28%

To check the results, students can go to the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Live TV