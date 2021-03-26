हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSEB

BSEB Class 12 Results declared, girls outrank boys in all 3 streams- Check toppers here

BSEB Class 12 Results: Girls have outranked boys in all three streams, this year the toppers are all girls. Check score and percentage here. 

BSEB Class 12 Results declared, girls outrank boys in all 3 streams- Check toppers here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results were declared on Friday (March 26, 2021). The results have been declared for all the three streams including Science, Commerce and Arts. 

Girls have outranked boys as all three streams have girls toppers this year. In the Science stream, Sonali Kumari from Biharsharif topped in the BSEB Class 12 with 94.2% marks. Sunanda Kumari from Aurangabad scored 94.2% in BSEB Class 12 Commerce stream.  While Arts has given two toppers as Madhu Bharti from Khagaria and Kailash Kumar shared the top position with scoring 463 marks out of 500 each. 

Principal secretary (education) Sanjay Kumar expressed elation at the results and said that he is happy that girls have outshined boys in all three streams. "The toppers are from across all districts and I'm happy that so many girls have done better than their counterparts," he said at the press conference. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the results in the presence of  Bihar School Examination Board chairman Anand Kishor at the Board's headquarters in Patna.

Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage this year is 78.04. 

Streamwise pass percentage: 

Arts 77.97%

Commerce 91.48%

Science 76.28%

To check the results, students can go to the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

