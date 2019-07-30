Darbhanga worst affected district in Bihar floods, 9 trains cancelled

The flood situation in Bihar is grim with at least 129 people dead in related incidents in the state and over 85 lakh people affected. Darbhanga is one of the most severely affected districts and has seen at least 12 casualties so far since flash floods hit the state due to torrential rainfall in Terai region of Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday spoken to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on the situation. He reviewed the situation and assured the state authorities of all possible assistance that may be required.

As per reports, water level under a railway bridge close to Hayaghat in Darbhanga has risen above danger level prompting the East Central Railway to temporarily suspend movement of trains on the Darbhanga-Samastipur section. East-Central Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said in a statement that on the bridge Number 16 near Hayaghat station in Samastipur-Darbhanga (SPJ-DBG) section water level is high.

Nine passenger trains, which have been canceled, are 75225 Samastipur-Raxaul, 75207 Samastipur-Muzaffarpur and 75282 Darbhanga-Samastipur, 55519 Samastipur-Jayanagar, 75253 Samastipur-Darbhanga, 55527 Jayanagar-Patna, 55528 Patna-Jayanagar, 75254 Darbhanga-Samastipur,55514 Jayanagar-Samastipur. Two intercity express trains have also been cancelled: 15549 Jayanagar-Patna and 15550 Patna-Jayanagar.

The trains which have been shortly terminated are 50431 Hawra-Jayanagar, 53042 Jayanagar-Hawra, 15283 Manihari-Jayanagar, 15284 Jayanagar-Manihari, 13185 Siyladah- Jayanagar, 13186 Jayanagar-Siyaladah, 13155 Kolkatta-Sitamarhi, and 13156 Sitamarhi-Kolkata.Around 12 districts including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj have been severely affected due to rising water levels in rivers following torrential rains.

The state government has announced monetary relief to flood-affected families. On July 19, the Bihar CM had begun the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families.