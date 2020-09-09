हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harivansh

Janata Dal United's Harivansh files nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh on Wednesday filed nomination for Deputy Chairman of the Upper House as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

The monsoon session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin from September 14 is slated to conclude on October 1. The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is expected to be on the agenda of the House on the first day.

As per the notification from Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the nomination filing process began from September 7. The last date for filing the nomination is September 11.

As the ruling NDA alliance is trying for unanimous election for Deputy Chairman, JDU MP Harivansh likely to be elected again, sources said.

Sources also informed that the BJP led NDA alliance will speak to all political parties with representation in Rajya Sabha and try to build consensus for the election.

Harivansh has been widely appreciated, across the party lines, for running the Rajya Sabha for the last two years. 

